Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $654.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.68.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

