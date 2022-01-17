Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 826 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

