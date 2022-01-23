Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).