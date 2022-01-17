Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?