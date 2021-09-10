CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM): Price Down $-0.22 (-1.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.79)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for COMM

At the time of this writing, COMM (Get Ratings)'s price is down $-0.12 (-0.79%) from the hour prior. COMM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, COMM ranks 115th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

COMM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, COMM’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.52%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as COMM has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< COMM: Daily RSI Analysis COMM’s RSI now stands at 0.

COMM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For COMM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on COMM may find value in this recent story:

CommScope Wins Appeal Affirming Injunction and $6 Million in Damages Against Dali Wireless

HICKORY, N.C., September 09, 2021–CommScope secured another significant win in its litigation with Dali Wireless (“Dali”).

