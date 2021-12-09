CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

