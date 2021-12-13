Community Bank System Inc (CBU): Price Down $-0.61 (-0.82)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-0.82)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CBU

At the time of this writing, CBU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.82%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CBU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, CBU ranks 147th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CBU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CBU’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.82%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Community Bank System Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CBU: Daily RSI Analysis For CBU, its RSI is now at 52.5773.

CBU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

