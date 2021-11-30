Community Bank System Inc (CBU): Price Down $-0.9 (-1.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.9 (-1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CBU

At the time of this writing, CBU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.9 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. CBU has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CBU ranks 154th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

CBU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CBU’s price is down $-0.9 (-1.27%) from the day prior. CBU has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on CBU; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Community Bank System Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CBU: Daily RSI Analysis For CBU, its RSI is now at 0.

CBU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market