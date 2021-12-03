Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT): Price Now Near $62.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CVLT

At the moment, CVLT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CVLT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on CVLT; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, CVLT ranks 158th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CVLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CVLT’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Commvault Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CVLT: Daily RSI Analysis CVLT’s RSI now stands at 45.5497.

CVLT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market