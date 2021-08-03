Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp (SBS): Price Down $-0.27 (-3.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBS

At the time of this writing, SBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SBS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SBS ranks 89th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SBS’s price is down $-0.27 (-3.87%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SBS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SBS: Daily RSI Analysis SBS’s RSI now stands at 25.6757.

SBS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

