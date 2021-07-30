Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp (SBS): Price Now Near $6.93; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SBS

At the time of this writing, SBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-1.7%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SBS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, SBS ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SBS’s price is down $-0.15 (-2.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SBS has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SBS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SBS: Daily RSI Analysis SBS’s RSI now stands at 54.5455.

SBS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

