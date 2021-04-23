Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp (SBS): Price Now Near $7.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SBS

At the time of this writing, SBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on SBS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SBS’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SBS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

