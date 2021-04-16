Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp (SBS): Price Up $0.03 (0.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (1.88)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBS

list(“500 – Internal server error”) This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SBS’s price is up $0.03 (0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SBS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo-Sabesp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market