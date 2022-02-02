Comparing Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,016.05% -220.30% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Know Labs and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Know Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Know Labs has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Know Labs and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 477.81 -$25.36 million ($0.86) -1.85 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 25,386.25 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Know Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats Know Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.