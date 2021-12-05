Comparing Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) & OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $948.38 million 3.93 N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $120.93 million 6.92 -$280.49 million ($1.03) -8.89

Life Time Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 OneSpaWorld 0 1 0 0 2.00

Life Time Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -137.56% -21.34% -10.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Life Time Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Time Group beats OneSpaWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.