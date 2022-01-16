Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myriad Genetics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.48 -$44.20 million ($0.87) -31.94 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 115.78 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Volatility & Risk

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -9.32% -3.71% -2.46% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.18% -86.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 2 0 0 1.67 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.