Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

