Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 72.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

