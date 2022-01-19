Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CMP

At the time of this writing, CMP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row CMP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, CMP ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CMP’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.27%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CMP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CMP: Daily RSI Analysis CMP’s RSI now stands at 92.3077.

CMP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

