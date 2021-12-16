Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP): Price Up $0.64 (1.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.71 (1.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CMP

Currently, CMP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (1.32%) from the hour prior. CMP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CMP ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

CMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CMP’s price is up $0.64 (1.19%) from the day prior. CMP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Compass Minerals International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CMP, its RSI is now at 79.0795.

CMP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

