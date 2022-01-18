Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRK. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

