CONDUENT Inc (CNDT): Price Down $-0.08 (-1.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-1.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNDT

Currently, CNDT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CNDT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CNDT ranks 142nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CNDT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNDT’s price is down $-0.08 (-1.66%) from the day prior. CNDT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CONDUENT Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CNDT: Daily RSI Analysis For CNDT, its RSI is now at 21.5385.

CNDT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

