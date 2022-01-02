Conning Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

