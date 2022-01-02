Conning Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,417 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).