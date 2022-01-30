Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,240. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

