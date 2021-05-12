Conocophillips (COP): Price Now Near $57.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COP

Currently, COP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row COP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COP ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

COP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, COP’s price is up $1.73 (3.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Conocophillips’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For COP News Traders

Investors and traders in COP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Celebrations may be in order for ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market