ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NYSE:COP opened at $76.97 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

