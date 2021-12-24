Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. First American Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $245.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

