Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Price Down $-0.67 (-0.3)% Over Past Day, Up $1.78 (0.79)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STZ

At the moment, STZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.78 (0.79%) from the hour prior. STZ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STZ ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.

STZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, STZ’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.3%) from the day prior. STZ has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STZ’s price action over the past 90 days.