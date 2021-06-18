Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Price Now Near $224.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STZ
At the time of this writing, STZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.04%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, STZ ranks 15th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
STZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, STZ’s price is down $-4.72 (-2.05%) from the day prior. STZ has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on STZ; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows STZ’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on STZ may find value in this recent story: Constellation Brands Invests in Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston’s Artesanal ‘Dos Hombres’ Mezcal VICTOR, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has acquired a minority stake in Dos Hombres, an artesanal and hand-crafted mezcal brand created by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. The investment was made through Constellation’s venture capital group, and Dos Hombres remains independently owned and will continue to manage, market, and produce its award-winning mezcals Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
