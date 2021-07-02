Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Price Now Near $233.71; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for STZ

At the moment, STZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.63 (0.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that STZ has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, STZ ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STZ’s price is up $1.68 (0.72%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as STZ has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Constellation Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.