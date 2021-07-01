Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Price Up $0.28 (0.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.29 (-0.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STZ

Currently, STZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.29 (-0.97%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, STZ ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

STZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STZ’s price is up $0.28 (0.12%) from the day prior. STZ has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STZ’s price action over the past 90 days.