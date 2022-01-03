Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $268.00 to $271.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.30.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $251.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?