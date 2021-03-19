Continental Resources Inc (CLR): Price Up $0.85 (3.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (0.77)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CLR

At the moment, CLR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.77%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CLR has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CLR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CLR’s price is up $0.85 (3.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CLR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For CLR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CLR may find value in this recent story:

Continental Resources (CLR) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Continental Resources (CLR) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market