Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

CLR stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,048,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

