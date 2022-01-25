Contrasting Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Jaguar Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,451.28 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Jaguar Health $9.39 million 4.02 -$33.81 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health.

Volatility and Risk

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% Jaguar Health -973.74% -183.74% -78.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarillo Biosciences and Jaguar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Health has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.57%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Amarillo Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.