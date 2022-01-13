Contrasting Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.63%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.52 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.77 Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arteris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Arteris beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.