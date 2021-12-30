Contrasting CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) and Its Rivals

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) is one of 52 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CBAK Energy Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% CBAK Energy Technology Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Risk and Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology’s peers have a beta of -0.20, meaning that their average share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million -$7.81 million 2.61 CBAK Energy Technology Competitors $678.48 million $33.82 million 8.84

CBAK Energy Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology Competitors 73 530 783 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 40.48%. Given CBAK Energy Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBAK Energy Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology peers beat CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.