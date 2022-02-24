Contrasting LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.99 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.36 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.45 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

LiveXLive Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveXLive Media and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 905.96%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats LiveXLive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media (Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.