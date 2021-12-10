Contrasting Tempur Sealy International (TPX) and The Competition

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tempur Sealy International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tempur Sealy International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tempur Sealy International pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tempur Sealy International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $3.68 billion $348.80 million 15.71 Tempur Sealy International Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 9.08

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tempur Sealy International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 2 6 1 2.89 Tempur Sealy International Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 12.82% 155.99% 16.96% Tempur Sealy International Competitors -10.46% -14.81% 2.27%

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The firm’s brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.