Contrasting The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Hyundai Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.54 $32.82 million $1.55 31.36 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.33% 26.54% 14.40% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Shyft Group and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.74%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Hyundai Motor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.