Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 1,021.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

VLRS opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

