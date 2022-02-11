Convergence Trading Up 7.3% This Week (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $1.72 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

