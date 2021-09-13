Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS): Price Up $0.5 (2.3)% Over Past Day, Up $0.51 (2.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CPS

Currently, CPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (2.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, CPS ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CPS’s price is up $0.5 (2.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CPS: Daily RSI Analysis For CPS, its RSI is now at 67.8049.

CPS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

