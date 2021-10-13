Copa Holdings SA (CPA): Price Down $-2.44 (-2.85)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CPA

At the time of this writing, CPA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CPA ranks 109th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

CPA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CPA’s price is down $-2.44 (-2.85%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CPA has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CPA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CPA: Daily RSI Analysis CPA’s RSI now stands at 0.

CPA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

