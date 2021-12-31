Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,362,000 after purchasing an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

