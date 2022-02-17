Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.66. 2,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

