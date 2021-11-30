Core Laboratories N V (CLB): Price Now Near $24.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CLB

At the moment, CLB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-2.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CLB ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CLB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CLB’s price is down $-0.58 (-2.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Core Laboratories N V’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CLB: Daily RSI Analysis CLB’s RSI now stands at 21.6028.

CLB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

