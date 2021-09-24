Core Laboratories N V (CLB): Price Now Near $27.49; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CLB

At the time of this writing, CLB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.29%) from the hour prior. CLB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CLB ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CLB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CLB’s price is up $0.56 (2.1%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CLB has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on CLB; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CLB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CLB: Daily RSI Analysis CLB’s RSI now stands at 60.0928.

CLB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

