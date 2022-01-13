Core & Main Inc (CNM): Price Down $-0.37 (-1.45)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-2.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNM

At the time of this writing, CNM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-2.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CNM ranks 76th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

CNM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNM’s price is down $-0.37 (-1.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CNM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CNM: Daily RSI Analysis CNM’s RSI now stands at 66.9643.

CNM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

